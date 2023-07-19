Meet Top 2 Contestants Of Bigg Boss OTT 2

It has been five weeks since the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 got started, and the audience are loving the show. With each passing day, Bigg Boss OTT is gaining momentum. The show is hosted by Salman Khan.

Top 2 Confirmed finalists of BB OTT 2

One cannot deny the fact that each and every contestant in the house is given stiff competition to survive in the house as well as to be on the finalist list. The top 2 confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Without a doubt, they are the top two contestants of BB OTT 2. The final battle is going to be between Fukra Insaan and Elvish.

Who is going to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is yet to be seen. It is too early to talk about the winner of Bigg Boss OT2. Anything might get changed overnight in the Bigg Boss house.

Who do you want to see as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish or Abhishek? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Top Contestant To Get Eliminated: Deets Inside

Also Read: BB OTT 2: Netizens Slam Jiya Shankar, Read On To Know More

