Ahn Hyo Seop Performs Taeyang’s Song ‘Vibe’, Featuring BTS’ Jimin

Business Proposal actor Ahn Hyo Seop danced to the song ‘Vibe’ by Taeyang, featuring BTS’ Jimin. Ahn Hyo Seop performed to ‘Vibe’, which was a collaboration between Taehyang and BTS’ Jimin, making it the hot topic of the town.

Ahn Hyo Seop’s multiple performances during his ongoing fan meeting tour in Asia. The first day of the fan meeting tour was held in Seoul. Fans were elated to see his power-packed performance especially when he performed the song, ‘Vibe’.

‘AHN HYO SEOP ASIA TOUR’ was announced by Ahn Hyo Seop, which was titled ‘The Present Show’. This tour started from July 16 in Seoul.

During the event, Ahn Hyo Seop greeted his fans and performed for them. He gave the fans an opportunity to show his vocal prowess and also played piano and danced on well-known songs.

This one particular performance grabbed the attention of worldwide fans and netizens. Ahn Hyo Seop vibed to Taeyang’s song, ‘Vibe’, which featured BTS’ Jimin. The choreography of the song was quite confusing, but the artist danced on the track smoothly. Not just that, Ahn Hyo Seop added his own elements to the performance, creating his own vibe.

Ahn Hyoseop dancing to Vibe! HES SO ATTRACTIVE pic.twitter.com/sMw1lsOXgu — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) July 17, 2023

Fans were elated to see his talent and the style that he added to his performance. Additionally, he read a letter to his fans that he has written after a long time.

Ahn Hyo Seop has recently worked in the third season of the Korean drama, Dr. Romantic as Dr. Seo Woo Jin. This drama has received the highest ratings in South Korea. Not just this drama, he also is known for the Kang Tae Moo in the drama Business Proposal. Additionally, Ahn Hyo Seop was confirmed as the main lead for a Netflix drama ‘A Time Called You’ along with Jeon Yeo Been who starred in Vincenzo.

