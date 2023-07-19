BTS member V now has 14 million followers on Spotify, taking the third place as a K-Pop solo artist to accomplish this feat. BTS’ V gains over 14 million followers on Spotify becoming the third solo artist, after RM and J-Hope, to do so.

Taehyung has accomplished this through his extraordinary talent in singing and as a lyricist. This shows his impact in the music industry. V’s personality, singing prowess and charming visuals captivates the hearts of the ARMYs. His popularity is now showcased through this achievement on Spotify.

V’s fans following all over the world signifies that it is normal that his follower count has increased on Spotify, which is one of the popular streaming platforms. With such a supportive fan base it is no surprise that the man’s follower count has increased to 14 million.

V joins Jhope and RM as the only K-Soloists to reach 14 Million followers on Spotify !! Congratulations Taehyung

14 MILLION FOR V#TaehyungSpotify14M pic.twitter.com/nn9nk8DyO3 — K⁷🐰🎰 (@tksovers) July 17, 2023

This adds to V’s list of achievements and takes him to a special spot where he is alongside his fellow members, RM and J-Hope and gives him the title of being the only K-Pop solo artist to achieve such a feat.

This achievement of V has crossed all over the world and the news spread all across the world like wildfire. Fans worldwide celebrated each of his new followers, as they were with him throughout the journey on the platform to the point where he achieved the follower count of 14 million.

Taehyung’s Spotify profile has now reached 14 million followers!!!

Taehyung is the only Korean act to achieve this milestone without an official solo debut. 14 MILLION FOR V#TaehyungSpotify14M pic.twitter.com/TyzVfSTvrt — BTS V Australia (slow)¹¹⁹◡̈ (@Australia4Tae) July 17, 2023

As soon as the news spread across the globe, fans took twitter to express their excitement and support for the artist. To express their love and support to the artist they used hashtags which within hours, started trending. The hashtags ‘14MillionForV’ and ‘VOnSpotify’ continued trending on a larger scale.

V’s success as a K-Pop solo artist has portrayed his extraordinary skills and the power that his fans hold on a worldwide scale.

