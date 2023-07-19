Kim Ji Eun and Lomon are in talks about working together in a new drama. As reported, Kim Ji Eun and Lomon will be starring in the Korean drama, ‘Branding in Seongsu’, as the main leads.

On July 18, the agency of both the stars confirmed that they will be working together as the main protagonists of the drama, ‘Branding in Seongsu’.

In the romantic drama, ‘Branding the Seongsu’ is situated in the area of Seongsu, a branding center. This story talks about the marketing head, Kang Na Eon and an intern, So Eun Ho, as their souls are switched after an unintentional kiss.

As reported by a Korean media outlet, the role of Kang Na Eon will be portrayed by Kim Ji Eun, who gives her best in every task assigned. She made her kickstart through a public recruitment and succeeded in the path of becoming an executive. Being a workaholic, Kang Na Eon might break her friendship and relationship to succeed. Unfortunately, she gets stuck with the soul of an intern whom she finds stupid.

On the other hand, So Eun Ho will be portrayed by Lomon who is completely opposite of Kang Na Eon. He is energetic, lively and is said to be the oldest intern. So Eun Ho’s motto in life is ‘You Only Live Once’. His internship began with a clash with his boss Kang Na Eon. Not knowing what is ahead of them, their bond takes an unusual turn.

The drama ‘Branding in Seongsu’ will be released next year.

