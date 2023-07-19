Farmers in TN worried as water level dips in dams

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) The agriculturists in Tamil Nadu are worried over the water level in dams dipping by half. Compared to 2022, the water level in the dams has come down setting alarm bells ringing for the farmers who are in Kuruvai paddy farming.



Manoharan, a farmer in Salem while speaking to IANS said, "The water level in Mettur dam has come down to half when compared to the previous year and in a few days time, there won't be any left in the dam which is affecting our irrigation system and can lead to loss of crops."

It is to be noted that on July 18, 2022, the water level in Mettur dam was 94,670 mcft, but on July 18, 2023 it has come down to 36,145 mcft.

In Bhavani reservoir the water level on July 18, 2022 was 26,877 mcft but on Wednesday it was only 15,229 mcft.

The agrarian activities in western and Delta districts will be mostly affected due to the shortage, and the farmers have kept away from cultivating paddy during the Kuruvai season.

Most of the farmers are waiting for the next season to enter into Kuruvai paddy farming. The deficiency of South West monsoon and low inflow from Karnataka is the main reason for the shortage of water in Mettur and Bhavani dams of Tamil Nadu.

