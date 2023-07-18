Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fifth Week Nomination List

Bigg Boss OTT season 2's contestants are entertaining the audience and are trying hard to be in the good books of the audience. Last night, there was a nomination process in the house for the coming elimination day.

BB OTT 2 nominated contestants list

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its fifth week. Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Elvish Yadav, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar have been nominated this week. All strong contestants are on the list. It remains to be seen who will get evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 mid-week elimination

Speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers are planning for a mid-week eviction. There are more chances for the show organizers to eliminate two contestants during the mid-week eviction process. Let's wait and watch who is going to bid goodbye to the show.

