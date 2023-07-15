Salman Khan Quits Bigg Boss OTT: What We Know So Far... 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan will not be hosting Bigg Boss this weekend. It is worth mentioning here that the superstar is not going to host the upcoming weekend's episodes owing to his prior work commitments.

Bigg Boss OTT's new host

If you are wondering who will be hosting the Bigg Boss OTT's weekend episode, we have the answer. Krushna Abhishek is likely to host the weekend episode.

To refresh your memory, Salman Khan was caught smoking a cigarette during the shoot of last week's Bigg Boss weekend episode. Netizens saw the same in the promo of the episode. They trolled Salman Khan and the show makers badly for it. Probably, the superstar is taking a break to avoid further controversy in the immediate run. However, the official reason is yet to be known for his absence on the show this weekend.

Bigg Boss OTT elimination

Either Falak Naaz or Avinash Sachdev will be getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house. Who do you think will get eliminated from the show?

