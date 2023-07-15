Gujarat Govt Announces Rs 240 Cr Relief Package For Biparjoy-Affected Farmers

Ahmedabad, July 15 (IANS) The Gujarat government has unveiled a relief package worth Rs 240 crore for farmers who suffered losses in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy that hit the districts of Kutch and Banaskantha last month.

The relief package encompasses financial aid to address the damage incurred by standing crops, plants, and trees, which affected approximately 1.30 lakh hectares of land in Kutch and Banaskantha. The cyclone caused the complete uprooting or partial destruction of numerous fruit trees during its landfall.

As per the government's statement, farmers who experienced losses ranging from 10 to 33 per cent of their perennial horticulture crops or trees will get an assistanceof Rs 25,000 per hectare.

If the damage exceeds 33 per cent of their total perennial horticulture crops or trees, farmers will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh per hectare, with a maximum limit of two hectares.

To avail the compensation, farmers whose names have been included in the survey teams' list must submit applications to the respective taluka development officer.

