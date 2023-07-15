The golden maknae of BTS, Jungkook was recently seen at the Incheon International Airport. The renowned artist was surrounded by reporters and fans who wanted to get a glimpse of him. Jungkook was travelling for an overseas schedule.

While entering the airport, Jungkook who is known for his humble behaviour towards the reporters and his love for the ARMYs, acknowledged them by bowing. While he was greeting the fans, people noticed a fan running behind Jungkook catching this caught everyone’s attention, including the bodyguards who were able to stop her.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo single ‘Seven’ was released yesterday. Additionally, Jungkook was leaving South Korea for an overseas schedule in the United States for his performance at Good Morning America’s concert.

Gaining attention of not just Jungkook’s bodyguards but the whole fandom present at the airport, a fan was seen running towards Jungkook. This took place when Jungkook was greeting the fans and media in his own style so that he could entertain them in the cutest way possible.

And our Superstar is off… He’s sooo adorable!!😘💞#JUNGKOOK flying to New York for his #SEVEN GMA concert!! HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK ✈️#JungKook_Seven #JungKookOnGMApic.twitter.com/40AVoUTrOu — JungkookUSA (Fan Account) (@JeonggukUSA) July 12, 2023

Jungkook, as usual, posed for the cameras and obliged to the reporters’ request by giving them some charming and endearing shots. The Sasaeng fan ran behind the idol to meet him but the bodyguards were able to stop her from doing so. They also made sure that she didn't hurt him.

Noticing their quick reflexes and the way the bodyguards handled the situation, the fans and netizens praised them and acknowledged their alertness.

It was announced by Good Morning America (GMA) that Jungkook will be performing at their Summer Concert Series. BTS’ Jungkook was the first K-Pop soloist to make his debut on Good Morning America’s concert.

Also Read: Jo Yeo Jeong and Jung Sung Il To Star In An Upcoming Thriller Drama