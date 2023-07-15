All three water treatment plants in Delhi resumes functioning

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the water treatment plants in Wazirabad and Chandrawal have resumed operations.

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna river, the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla had been temporarily shut down, leading to water scarcity in certain areas. Now, all three treatment plants has restarted operation.

"The water level in the Yamuna river is gradually decreasing. If heavy rainfall does not occur soon, the situation will return to normal. The water treatment plants in Chandrawal and Wazirabad are now functioning. The machines will be dried up afterward. Both plants will remain operational until tomorrow. Please exercise caution and assist each other," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, the regulator of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which had broken due to heavy rain and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna river, has been fixed.

Although the water level in the Yamuna river has slightly decreased, some areas are still submerged. Behind the Red Fort, there was water approximately ten to twelve feet deep.

The areas which are still inundated include the ITO, Rajghat, ISBT, and Shanti Van.

Near Nigam Bodh Ghat, the largest crematorium, there was water eight feet deep, and the crematorium remains closed.

Near Yamuna Bazar, the administration has been using boats to rescue affected people.

