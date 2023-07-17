Abhishek Malhan Creates Record In BB OTT 2

Jul 17, 2023, 11:34 IST
Abhishek Malhan is the most loved and popular contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has all the potential to be in the house. That's not all, he is also a title-winning material.

Abhishek's fans are rooting for him. There isn't a day without Abhishek being in the news, thanks to his loyal fans. If you are wondering what record did Abhishek create, here we go.

Record by Abhishek Malhan

A history was created by Abhishek's fans as they have made 500k tweets on social media to support their favourite contestant for captainship. The hashtag which created a record is #WeWantFukraascaptain. Likewise, Abhishek was able to generate a record by being in the house with the support of his fans.

Abhishek Captain BB OTT 2

Whether Abhishek Malhan becomes the captain of the house or not is yet to be seen. 

