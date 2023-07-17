Abhishek Malhan Creates Record In BB OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan is the most loved and popular contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has all the potential to be in the house. That's not all, he is also a title-winning material.

Abhishek's fans are rooting for him. There isn't a day without Abhishek being in the news, thanks to his loyal fans. If you are wondering what record did Abhishek create, here we go.

Record by Abhishek Malhan

A history was created by Abhishek's fans as they have made 500k tweets on social media to support their favourite contestant for captainship. The hashtag which created a record is #WeWantFukraascaptain. Likewise, Abhishek was able to generate a record by being in the house with the support of his fans.

Abhishek Captain BB OTT 2

Whether Abhishek Malhan becomes the captain of the house or not is yet to be seen.

