Keshav Prasad Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav for politicising Yogi govt's Cabinet taking sacred dip at Mahakumbh

Lucknow, Jan 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has hit out at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav after the latter questioned Yogi government's Cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and also took a holy dip at the religious and spiritual event.

He said that Yadav cannot tolerate that 50 lakh to 1 crore people are taking a dip at Mahakumbh every day.

Speaking to the media, Deputy CM Maurya said, "Mahakumbh 2025 is moving towards success in a very grand, divine way. The Cabinet members of the alliance government sat at the Maha Kumbh area."

He added that it was a golden opportunity that every Cabinet member of the Yogi government took a holy dip and took important decisions.

The Deputy CM also said that Akhilesh Yadav cannot see the good management and cleanliness of Mahakumbh as well as tolerate that 50 lakhs to 1 crore people are taking a dip there every day.

"If he feels that the cabinet members took a holy dip and conducted meeting there then he too can conduct his party meeting," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi government on Wednesday for holding a cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and said, "Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken."

"Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken. Organising a Cabinet meeting at Kumbh is political. Many of us (Samajwadi party people) must have gone to take a holy dip but didn't post a picture or tell you (media)," Yadav said.

All 54 Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet were invited to this meeting.

Following the meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire Cabinet, took a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

This isn't the first time CM Yogi Adityanath has led his cabinet to the Sangam.

In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his Ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world.

The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Uttar Pradesh Police deployed more than 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees.

The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

