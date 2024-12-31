Kerala is ours, falling Hindu population a concern, says Nitesh Rane

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) After the opposition's scathing attack over his "mini Pakistan" statement, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has clarified that Kerala is very much part of India while expressing concern over the falling population of Hindus.

"Kerala is ours. It is very much part of our nation. It will remain ours. In future, Kerala will become 'bhagwadhari (saffronise)', I am confident about it,’’ remarked Nitesh Rane after he was strongly criticised by the opposition parties over his statement -- "Kerala is mini Pakistan that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them".

In his clarification, the Minister further said that the religious conversion of Hindus into Christians and Muslims is a daily feature in Kerala. There has been an increase in love jihad cases there. "In my speech, I was comparing the situation with the way Hindus are treated in Pakistan. If a similar situation arises in Kerala, then we have to think about it," he added.

He further stated, "We want our Hindu Rashtra to remain Hindu Rashtra where Hindus should be protected. Whatever I said was based on facts." He dared the opposition parties, especially the Congress party to prove him wrong.

"Those who supported Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in elections are anti-nationals, we have this information. All India Muslim League, who worked against the nation, had worked in close association with Congress. If someone talks against our nation then we as workers have to take a stand against them. If someone raises the Pakistan flag, then should we not talk about it?" he asked.

Earlier, Congress Working Committee member and former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat said, "Calling a state like Kerala a mini Pakistan, calling those who vote for Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi terrorists, can only be done by BJP Ministers. If they can't do anything positive, BJP leaders are implementing the same agenda of Hindus, Muslims, India and Pakistan. A person sitting in the post of minister should be conscious while speaking and behaving in public, but Nitesh Rane has crossed all limits! The Chief Minister should at least make his colleague understand that this language and this behaviour are not appropriate, the minister should at least remember that he took an oath while assuming his office and should behave in a way that will not increase the rift in the society."

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and questioned the need for Nitesh Rane to remain part of the state cabinet. Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad demanded that Nitesh Rane should be expelled from the cabinet.

