Kerala NCP MLA files police complaint against party leaders following infighting in the party

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (IANS) Kerala NCP MLA Thomas K.Thomas has filed a police complaint after infighting erupted in Kerala unit of NCP on Monday.

The NCP MLA met Kerala Police Chief and filed a complaint against his party leaders alleging that he fears for his following difference within the party.

Pertinently, the NCP Kerala unit has two legislators and is an ally of the ruling CPI-M led Left Democratic Front. The two legislators are State Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran and K.Thomas.

Thomas told media persons that he has also briefed the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the threats he has received from his party members.

“The CM asked me to file a complaint. There have been issues in the party,” Thomas said.

There have been differences between Thomas and NCP State President P.C.Chacko, who has also been a former Congressman.

Meanwhile, Saseendran reacting to the NCP’s internal infighting said NCP is not a party with ‘cruel’ outlook.

“He is having issues with NCP president Chacko and has been upset with the party,” said Saseendran.

However, Saseendran has pledged his full support to Chacko camp.

Thomas in the past has also requested NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar not to say things publicly but to discuss them within the party meetings.

Thomas also expressed displeasure after Chacko decided to intervene in local party affairs at the home district of Thomas in Alappuzha.

During the 2021 state assembly elections, the NCP had decided to give Chandy seat to Thomas, which he won comfortably.

