Defamation case: Gehlot appears in Delhi court via video conference

Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday appeared through video conference in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Rouse Avenue Court has fixed the matter for further hearing on August 21.

Union Minister Shekhawat had claimed defamation in the case of CM Ashok Gehlot calling him and his family accused in the Sanjeevani scam. After hearing the case, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued summons against CM Ashok Gehlot on 6th July.

Thereafter, Gehlot filed a revision in the sessions court. But he did not get relief from there. In the Revision Court, CM Gehlot was allowed to appear through the VC.

During the hearing in the Revision Court on August 1, it was said on behalf of CM Ashok Gehlot that he also has the Home Department portfolio. Being the Home Minister, the SOG reports to him. The information that SOG gave him regarding the case was shared with the media. The name of Shekhawat's family is also mentioned in the complaint received by SOG.

On the other hand, the advocates of Shekhawat argued that none of their clients were named in any of the complaints. After the defamation case was registered, the alleged facts were collected by the SOG.

About five months ago, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat filed a defamation claim against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot had said after a budget review meeting at the secretariat on February 21 that the entire family, including Shekhawat's parents and wife, were involved in the Sanjeevani scam.

Gehloit had welcomed the filing of the defamation case by Gajendra Singh. “At least on this pretext the case will move forward,” he had said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.