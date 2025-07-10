Kerala HC gives bail to IB officer in girlfriend's suicide case

Kochi, July 10 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted bail to Sukanth Suresh, an intelligence officer allegedly involved in the suicide of his 24-year-old girlfriend and colleague.

It was on May 26, soon after the High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, that he surrendered before the police, and since then, he has been in jail here.

When the prosecution argued that the accused should not be granted bail since the report of the mobile phone is awaited and he has to be interrogated on the basis of the report, the Court pointed out that the main purpose of the investigation has already been carried out; hence, conditional bail is being given.

Suresh had been on the run since March 24, when his girlfriend and colleague ended her life by jumping in front of a speeding train in the state capital, after completing her night duty at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Her parents had revealed that she was close to Suresh, who was working at the Cochin International Airport. During the probe, it was found out that she used to transfer her salary to him.

Soon after she was found dead and the police began their probe, it emerged that she was speaking to Suresh seconds before she jumped in front of the train.

Then, medical records came out showing that the young woman had undergone an abortion last year, and the details were provided to the police probe team by her father.

The Kerala Police had come under duress, and so did the IB officials, as Suresh managed to escape and be on the run from the police net for two months.

At one stage, the family of the woman IB officer alleged that Suresh could be on the run due to the close links with the CPI(M). They also met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded a speedy probe into the case and the immediate arrest of Suresh.

