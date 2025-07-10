Avengers: Doomsday Plot Leaked: Avengers, Fantastic Four, Captain America in First Act

With Fantastic Four: First Steps set to release on July 25, excitement is already building for Marvel Studios’ next big blockbuster — Avengers: Doomsday. Ever since filming began, leaked photos and videos have fueled endless fan theories. The upcoming two-part saga promises to bring together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men as they face off against a multiverse-level threat led by none other than Robert Downey Jr., who’s rumoured to be playing Doctor Doom.

The film is still being shot in the UK under the direction of the Russo Brothers, but a new leak online has got fans buzzing. According to a report on comicbookmovie.com, the supposed leak reveals the entire first act of the movie.

According to reports, the film is currently shooting scenes focused on the Fantastic Four in their own timeline, possibly giving fans a closer look at their origins. Another leak goes even further, detailing what could be the entire opening section of the film.

Though unconfirmed, the leak feels very detailed and believable to many fans. Others think it might just be an elaborate fan theory based on recent MCU storylines and leaked set photos. For example, it’s said that Shuri—Wakanda’s tech genius—detects signs that different universes are beginning to collide. She alerts Captain America (Sam Wilson), Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel about the growing danger.

In a post-credit scene from The New Avengers, the Fantastic Four arrive in the main MCU timeline (Earth-616), searching for Franklin Richards, who is believed to have been kidnapped by Doctor Doom. Galactus is also mentioned as a looming threat, while Bucky Barnes is seen seeking help from Sam Wilson.

Shuri brings together a massive team of heroes, including Captain America, Wong, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Thor, Yelena Belova, M’Baku, Namor, and the Fantastic Four. They soon discover that another Earth is getting closer to theirs — one that’s home to both Franklin Richards and Monica Rambeau, and also to the X-Men.

The team reportedly puts together a three-step mission: stop the universe collision, rescue Monica and Franklin, and defeat Doctor Doom. Wong is said to recruit America Chavez to open a portal to the X-Men universe, though her role seems to be limited. As the heroes cross over into other universes, they clash with the mutants at first, but later realize they’re all being manipulated. Doctor Doom, the TVA, and Loki are believed to be the masterminds behind it all.

Avengers: Doomsday features a star-studded cast, including returning Marvel favorites like Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston. New faces joining the franchise include Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour.

Also appearing are the leads from Fantastic Four: First Steps — Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn — along with legendary X-Men actors like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, and Alan Cumming. Channing Tatum, who plays Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, is also said to be part of this mega-crossover.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theatres on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars following a year later on December 17, 2027.