Kejriwal to embark on 3-day Punjab visit

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Wednesday embark on a three-day visit to Punjab during which he will participate in several programmes and fulfil some of the most significant guarantees made by the AAP government to the people of the state during the 2022 Assembly elections.

Shortly after his arrival on Wednesday, Kejriwal will inaugurate the 'School of Eminence' on September 13, in the presence of his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann in Amritsar under the 'Education Guarantee' to provide quality education to the children of the state.

"This will be the first School of Eminence in Punjab, established in Amritsar. In the coming days, the AAP government will open 117 such Schools of Eminence throughout Punjab," the party said.

"After inaugurating the School of Eminence, Kejriwal will address a massive public gathering in Amritsar, and Chief Minister Mann will also address the crowd."

There is also speculation of a major policy announcement related to the industries by Mann.

Kejriwal and Mann will also participate in town hall meetings in Ludhiana and Mohali on Friday.

The party claimed that under the leadership of Mann, it has already fulfilled several guarantees, including a much-appreciated provision of free electricity.

