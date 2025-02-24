Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon attend the 'Ganga Aarti' during Maha Kumbh

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Katrina Kaif and Raveena Tandon joined the ranks of celebrities attending the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. These two were seen attending the 'Ganga Aarti' during the religious visit.

They were joined by Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, along with actor Abhishek Banerjee, and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani during the 'Ganga Aarti'.

Katrina Kaif visited Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. The diva decided to wear a powder pink ethnic wear. She was seen having a conversation with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati during the visit.

Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand shared a tweet on X that read, “Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots. #Mahakumbh #KatrinaKaif.”

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon reached Prayagraj with her daughter Rasha Thadani. She was spotted seeking blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati. The 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' actress revealed that she will visit Kashi after this and celebrate Maha Shivratri there.

Many other Bollywood celebs such as Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, and Chandan Roy Sanya took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13, 2025, and is set to conclude on February 26, during Maha Shivratri.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif praised husband Vicky Kaushal's performance in "Chhaava". Calling him “outstanding", the stunner penned on Instagram, "I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…"

