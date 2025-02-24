Congress to hold Sadbhavana Padayatra in Beed on March 8

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Amid raging controversy over the brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, the Congress will hold the 51 km Sadbhavana Padayatra in Beed District on March 8 to restore social harmony and brotherhood.

The state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, who held a meeting with the district unit chiefs, said that Maharashtra has inherited the legacy of great leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Krantisurya Mahatma Phule, the visionary Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Basaveshwar, Chakradhar Swami, and revered saints like Sant Tukaram Maharaj, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Gadge Maharaj, and Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj. The progressive ideals of Maharashtra have always guided the nation.

“However, in recent times, the state’s social fabric has been disturbed. Given Maharashtra’s rich culture and traditions, there is an urgent need to strengthen unity and revive Maharashtra Dharma. To foster harmony and brotherhood, the Congress Party has organised a Sadbhavana Padayatra from Massajog to Beed on March 8,” he said.

He added: “Unfortunately, while Maharashtra boasts a glorious history, some individuals are fostering caste-based divisions for personal gains, which is deeply regrettable and harmful to the state’s progress. Beed district, in particular, has been repeatedly mentioned in this context. The region has struggled with significant gender imbalances due to female foeticide, a pressing concern in the past.”

Marking International Women’s Day, the Padayatra will commence from Massajog in Beed district on March 8. The march will include visits to the important spiritual sites of Bhagwangad and Narayangad, where prayers will be offered for social harmony. The journey will then proceed through Nandur Phata, Yelamb, Neknur, Manjarsumbha, and Pali, covering a 51-kilometre stretch before reaching Beed city. The Sadbhavana gathering in Beed will mark the conclusion of the event, said Sapkal.

“The Sadbhavana Yatra is not just a political event but a social initiative aimed at restoring communal harmony and brotherhood in Maharashtra. Given the current deterioration of social cohesion, it is imperative for common citizens, youth, women, students, social workers, writers, journalists, and representatives of social organisations to actively participate in this movement,” he said, adding that similar Sadbhavana Yatras in Parbhani and other locations in the near future.

Meanwhile, he said his meeting today with the district unit presidents focused on organisational strategies and future political planning. Furthermore, a meeting of Congress’ state office-bearers is scheduled to take place on February 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.