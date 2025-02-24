Rajasthan CM reviews implementation of new criminal laws

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reaffirmed the state government's commitment to ensuring better law and order while implementing the new criminal laws. He assured that there would be no shortage of resources for their effective execution.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence on Monday, Sharma reviewed the implementation of the Indian Judicial Code, Indian Civil Defense Code, and Indian Evidence Act.

He emphasised that public safety and swift justice remain top priorities and highlighted policy decisions and budgetary provisions made in the State Budget 2025-26 to strengthen the Home Department.

Sharma directed officials to expedite recruitment and promotion processes to ensure adequate human resources for effective crime control. He also asked the Home Department to plan for future vacancies to facilitate immediate recruitment.

The Chief Minister instructed that 100 per cent of Home Department personnel should be trained in the new laws for their seamless implementation.

Speaking on the crackdown on criminal assets, he ordered strict action against criminals who have acquired illicit properties, instructing officials to confiscate such assets to deter criminal activities.

To enhance criminal tracking, Sharma emphasised mandatory fingerprint collection of all arrested individuals and efficient e-summons service for better law enforcement. He noted the new legal provision allowing release after serving one-third of the sentence for first-time offenders and urged a sensitive, prompt decision-making process in such cases.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that Rajasthan is actively implementing the new laws in line with directives from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union Home Secretary.

Key updates confirmed that 84 per cent of police personnel were trained in the new legal framework, and 98.5 per cent of investigating officers have completed training. and 1.12 lakh FIRs were registered under the new laws, with over 75,000 cases disposed of, said officials.

Discussions also covered forensic science lab upgrades, Zero FIR, and e-evidence collection to modernise the criminal justice system.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary (CMO) Shikhar Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar, DGP U.R. Sahu, and senior officials from the Police, Prosecution, Forensic, and Prison Departments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.