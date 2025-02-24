'Bihar moving from misery to prosperity under PM Modi's leadership'

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their unwavering commitment to Bihar's development, stating that the state is transitioning from being a symbol of misery to a symbol of prosperity.

"The ‘gift of prosperity’ given by PM Modi during the Bhagalpur programme will have a long-term impact. Bihar is on its way to becoming the economy driver of Eastern India," Sinha said.

Sinha highlighted the impressive growth of Bihar’s state budget, which has increased from Rs 28,000 crore in 2005 to Rs 3 lakh crore today under the NDA government.

Additionally, the agriculture budget has grown fourfold in the last decade, reflecting the government's focus on farmers and rural development.

"Under PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar has seen an unprecedented expansion in infrastructure, social welfare, and digital connectivity," he added.

During his visit to Bhagalpur, PM Modi distributed PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits to small and marginal farmers, strengthening Bihar's agriculture sector, inaugurated the Agricultural Producer Association of Khagaria, boosting agribusiness and rural entrepreneurship and announced the revival of Vikramshila University, a significant step in Bihar's journey towards educational excellence.

“PM Modi's governance model focuses on development without leakage, ensuring transparency and efficiency in every project. Inspired by this approach, Bihar’s state government is working on an integrated platform for infrastructure development to improve coordination between departments, ensure timely completion of projects and accelerate industrial and economic growth,” Sinha said.

"Our double-engine government (NDA at the Centre and in the state) is fully committed to Bihar's next stage of industrial development over the next five years," Sinha said.

With PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar is witnessing a historic transformation, moving towards economic self-reliance, agricultural growth, and infrastructure expansion.

“The NDA government remains dedicated to fulfilling the aspirations of Bihar’s hardworking and enterprising people,” Sinha said.

