Karnataka BJP hails Union Budget, says it brought joy to people

Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) Hailing the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Karnataka BJP on Saturday said that it brought joy to the countrymen.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Bengaluru, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, highlighted that Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated for Scheduled Caste industrialists who want to set up industries and startups.

He also pointed out that about 6,000 additional seats have been added in elite education institutions for students. Additionally, 10,000 medical seats have been increased, with significant attention given to this

"Anganwadi workers are protesting every day. For these women, providing nutritious food has been given prominence. About 6,000 additional seats have been added in elite education institutions for students. Additionally, 10,000 medical seats have been increased, with significant attention given to this," Narayanaswamy stated.

"Especially for the middle class and salaried classes, earlier there was no tax for annual incomes up to Rs 7 lakh. No one expected the announcement that there would be no tax for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. This includes journalists and middle-class individuals who earn Rs 1 lakh per month, and they have received significant relief," he said.

"For those who earn Rs 18 lakh annually, a tax concession of Rs 70,000 has been provided. For those earning Rs 20 lakh, a concession of Rs 1.20 lakh is offered. Those earning above Rs 25 lakh per annum will be subject to a 30 per cent tax rate. This means the Backward Classes, middle class, and Scheduled Castes have been well-balanced, and a foundation has been laid for Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

"This will help the country become the fourth-largest economy and eventually a developed nation. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has put in significant efforts toward this goal. Union Minister Sitharaman has presented a Budget that is agreeable to all," he said.

When asked about allocations to the state of Karnataka, he said that he had not yet received the full details, but once he had all the information, he would address the media.

"In all districts, cancer centres will be opened and operate as day-care centres. Until now, such facilities do not exist. This will be of great help to people and families affected by cancer. This is not final; we can raise the demand even after the Budget is presented," he said.

BJP State Mahila Morcha President Manjula said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji announced that the upcoming Budget will bring 'Mahalaxmi Krupa' to the middle class and poor sections. It is a matter of pride that Union Minister Sitharaman, being a woman, has presented the Budget eight times. Prime Minister Modi has given her this opportunity. The tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh will greatly benefit working women, and we thank her for it."

