Suryapet Junction Trailer Launched: Eshwar and Naina Sarwar in Lead Roles

After his role in Kothaga Maa Prayanam, hero Eshwar is now playing the lead in Suryapet Junction, alongside Naina Sarwar. Directed by Rajesh Nadendla, the film is produced by Anil Kumar Katragadda and N. Srinivasa Rao under the Yogalakshmi Art Creations banner. The movie, starring Eshwar, Naina Sarwar, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, recently had its trailer launch event on January 31, 2025 in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, lead actor Eshwar shared, "I personally wrote the story for this film. It is set in and around Suryapet and explores the challenges faced by the middle class due to their dependence on government freebies. Time and again, Telugu audiences have proven that they appreciate and support films with strong storytelling. That belief drove us to make this movie. The film also features realistic action sequences and four engaging songs. Director Rajesh has done an excellent job bringing this story to life, and I am confident that audiences will love it."

Actress Naina Sarwar, who plays the role of Jyothi, expressed her excitement, saying, "This is a story that will strongly appeal to the youth. I am grateful to the producers for giving me this opportunity, and I hope everyone supports Suryapet Junction and showers it with love."

Producer Anil Kumar Katragadda acknowledged Eshwar’s trust in him and expressed his gratitude, stating, "Eshwar has done complete justice to his story. Naina Sarwar, who has previously acted in Kannada and Malayalam films, makes her Telugu debut with this film, and she has performed exceptionally well. Abhimanyu Singh, known for his role in Gabbar Singh, plays a crucial villainous character. Additionally, talented actors like Chammak Chandra, Basha, Laxman, Sanjay (of Balagam fame), and Harish have delivered outstanding performances. The music by Roshan Saluri and Gaur Hari is fantastic, featuring three soulful songs and a high-energy item number that will definitely entertain audiences. The film has been made without any compromises, and post-production is currently in full swing. We will be unveiling the first look very soon."