Kareena Kapoor's vacation in Greece comes with a Shah Rukh Khan twist

Mumbai, July 17(IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had fun doing the 'Lungi Dance' in Greece. She even recommended it to her social media followers. Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Kareena shared glimpses of her tempting vacation in Greece. She added text to a group of pictures and wrote a caption “Did a lungi dance in Greece, had fun. must try.”

She added a heart and Indian flag emoji to it. In a series of photos shared by Kareena, she is seen wearing a bikini top paired with a lungi-print skirt and a stylish cap. It is worth noting that 'Lungi Dance' is a popular song from the film Chennai Express, featuring Shahrukh Khan. The traditional Indian attire, the lungi, gained even more recognition following the song's release.

In the first picture, she can be seen standing on a sandy beach, posing in style. In the second picture, Kareena is standing in front of the beautiful sea. In the remaining three pictures, she poses in different styles

Prior to this Kareena had shared multiple pictures from her London vacation in a bikini. She flaunted her toned body as she wore a nude coloured bikini with geometric patterns. The last picture in the carousel was a selfie taken by Kareena on the beach.

She wrote in the caption, “Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby”. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress recently clocked 25 years in Hindi cinema. She is set to join forces with Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in ‘Daayra’. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and explores the dark subjects of crime and justice, delving into topical and unsettling societal truths. It is currently in pre-production and co-written by Meghna, Yash Keswani, and Sima Agarwal.

