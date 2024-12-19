Kareena Kapoor proudly cheers for her son Jeh on his special day

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently turned into a proud cheerleader for her son Jeh as he took the stage for a performance at his school event. The actress was beaming with joy as she cheered enthusiastically for her little one.

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared a heartwarming video of Kareena showing her excitement while watching Jeh perform. The clip captured her pure pride and joy as Jeh, dressed in an adorable elephant costume, danced on stage. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan, holding their older son Taimur, was seen capturing the precious moment on his phone.

In the video, Kareena could be seen waving and cheering for Jeh from the audience. Fans quickly praised Jeh’s adorable stage presence and his confidence under the spotlight. Some even compared the moment to Kajol’s iconic character, Anjali, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. One fan commented, “This instantly reminded me of Anjali from K3G. And Jeh, for some reason, resembles Krish too.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016, and their second child, Jeh, on February 21, 2021.

In an interview, Kareena shared insights about her sons, revealing they have inherited traits from their father, Saif Ali Khan. She mentioned that while Jeh resembles her in appearance, his playful and mischievous nature comes from Saif. Taimur, on the other hand, has Saif’s sense of humor but is more reserved and dislikes being photographed, making him more like his father.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s "Singham Again." Up next, she is set to star in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, tentatively titled, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

