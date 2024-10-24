Kangana Ranaut finds solace meditating at Mira Bai’s Palace

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media to share glimpses of her visit to the iconic Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan, where she explored the legendary Mira Bai's palace.

The actress also visited her Kuldevi temple. Ranaut also sought spiritual refuge at Mira Bai’s Palace. On Thursday, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress posted a series of her photos from the visit and wrote, “After visiting our Kuldevi temple we went to Chittorgarh fort and visited Mira Bai’s palace and her temple. Palace was impressive and the temple was divine.”

She added, “In Mira Bai’s temple Lord Krishna’s Pratima is worshipped with a small murti of Meera Bai in his feet. I sat there and meditated when I opened my eyes I realised Krishna’s Pratima has pale/white skin not his usual dark skin, very delicate feminine bones and facial features also straight long light brown hair. Then I looked at Mira Bai and realised they both are the same person. In that temple probably Krishna is worshipped in Mira’s form. This visual moved me so deeply that my face was full of tears. She was not Mira she was Krishna. When you are full of him there is no you, only him.” In the images, the actress is seen soaking in the architectural grandeur of the fort. In of the clicks, Kangana can be seen sitting in peaceful contemplation, surrounded by the ancient architecture. It goes without saying that the visit comes as a serene moment in the actress otherwise busy schedule, offering her a spiritual retreat from her hectic work life.

On the professional front, the 38-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated film ‘Emergency’ where she essays the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie has recently granted a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC approved the film for a ‘UA’ certificate, provided the filmmakers implement three edits and substantiate any controversial historical statements with credible sources. ‘Emergency’ is Kangana’s second directorial after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.’

