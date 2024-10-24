Two soldiers, two porters killed; 3 solders injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Baramulla (Lead)

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) In a major terrorist attack, two soldiers and civilian porters were killed and three other soldiers injured when an army vehicle came under fire in J&K's Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that terrorists fired at a vehicle of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Nagin Chowk of Botapathri area near Gulmarg ski resort in the evening.

"Two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed and 3 soldiers injured in this attack. The area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been rushed to the area," an official said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack.

"Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery," he said in a post on X.

Thursday's attack on an army vehicle comes in from a usually militancy-free area of the Valley. Gulmarg and its upper reaches like Botapathri are thronged by tourists and the place has been a choice destination for nature lovers.

In an earlier update, the Baramulla police had said that "some exchange of fire took place between forces and terrorists" in the Boota Pathri sector, around Nagin post and further details will be shared after verifying facts.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists fired at and injured a labourer from UP in Tral area of Pulwama district. The labourer sustained a minor injury.

On Sunday, terrorists attacked a private infrastructure company’s workers' camp in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district. In that dastardly attack carried out by two foreign terrorists, seven people were killed including six non-local workers and a local doctor. The attack was carried out on innocent, unarmed workers engaged in building a tunnel at Z-Morh on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, which, once completed, would make the Srinagar-Sonamarg road an all-weather road and also make the tourist resort of Sonamarg an all-season tourist destination. The tunnel from Z-Morh to Sonamarg would help the local economy stand and also generate employment for the local youth.

The Gagangir attack was widely condemned by everybody including Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Union Minister for Roads and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

