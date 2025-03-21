Jon Lewis leaves England women's team head coach role

London, March 21 (IANS) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that Jon Lewis has left his role as England women’s head coach. The side had failed to progress past the group stage in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup and faced a crushing 16-0 defeat in the Women’s Ashes.

Lewis has been in charge since November 2022, during which England women won 52 of their 73 matches, with the team currently second behind Australia in the ICC rankings in T20Is and ODIs.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as England women’s head coach. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to finish this incredibly challenging but enjoyable job of developing this young team, whilst winning and growing the women’s game in this country.

“I have worked tirelessly with this group of young players to develop their skills and understanding of modern-day white ball cricket, whilst still making good progress in 2024, winning 83% of all our games. I am proud that we have seen unprecedented bumper crowds in 2023 and 2024 and I am determined to continue to help drive women’s cricket forward in whatever comes next for me. I wish all the players the best and thank them for letting me be part of their journeys,” said Lewis in a statement.

Prior to the coaching role, Lewis had been ECB’s elite pace bowling coach since 2021, working alongside the England men’s Test and white-ball teams. He was previously head coach of the Young Lions, having joined the ECB from the coaching staff at Sussex CCC.

Before that, Lewis took over 1,200 professional wickets in a 19-year professional career at Gloucestershire, Surrey and Sussex and played 15 times for his country.

“Jon has given his all for England women’s cricket, as well as for the Men’s and Young Lions sides beforehand. We are very grateful to him and wish him the best for the future.

“With India and the West Indies visiting this summer, followed by World Cups in India in the autumn and at home next year, this is an exciting time for England Women. I look forward to seeing this team achieve new heights, and to continue driving the growth of women’s and girls’ cricket,” said Richard Gould, ECB CEO.

