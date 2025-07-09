J&K Police recover Rs 62 lakh duped from Hyderabad man in fake Kashmir Blue Sapphires case

ammu, July 9 (IANS) The J&K Police said on Wednesday that they have recovered Rs 62 lakh in a multi-crore fake gemstone fraud and returned the amount to a Hyderabad-based man who was duped in an alleged sale of fake Kashmir Blue Sapphires.

Police said the Hyderabad resident, Mir Firasath Ali Khan, had fallen prey to a high-profile cheating and fraud case involving fake gemstones.

“The accused had attempted to sell counterfeit Kashmir Blue Sapphires valued at an astronomical Rs 25 crore to the unsuspecting buyer, while already having defrauded him of Rs 3 crore," said police.

The case was lodged at Police Station Bahu Fort in Jammu after the complainant alleged that he was being duped by fraudsters posing as sellers of the rare Kashmir Blue Sapphire. An FIR was registered, and a dedicated investigation was launched under SDPO Bakshi Nagar Dr Satish Bhardwaj, supervised by SSP Jammu Joginder Singh and SP South Ajay Sharma.

“The investigation revealed a larger criminal conspiracy involving Mohammed Rayaz, son of Reham Ali, originally from Gurdan Bala in Rajouri and currently residing in Chinore, Jammu; and Mohammed Taj Khan, son of Haji Jumma Khan, resident of Potha Surankote, Poonch, currently residing at Meenia Mohalla, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.," the officials said.

The two were arrested. Several associates of the duo were also found involved in the multi-crore racket. During the raids and questioning, the Investigating Officer seized multiple fake Kashmir Sapphire necklaces and other forged articles from the possession of the accused.

“A crucial recovery of Rs 62 lakh was made from Mohammed Rayaz and his associates, which has now been formally handed over to the complainant following court orders. The complainant, visibly relieved, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Jammu Police, particularly SSP Joginder Singh, SP Ajay Sharma, and Dr Satish Bhardwaj, for their timely and professional handling of the case," said the police.

“Their dedication ensured that justice was not only done but also seen to be done, the complainant said. The investigating officer also identified property purchased by the accused using the amount. Acting swiftly, police have sought attachment of this property under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) -- a new provision in India’s criminal law which prioritises the restitution of victims. Under this section, courts are empowered to attach or forfeit properties acquired through crime and ensure the return of funds to victims,” police said.

