Live Debate Turns Violent: Congress, BRS Leaders in Fist Fight — Video Goes Viral

In a bizarre turn of events, a live television debate on a Telugu news channel descended into chaos as leaders from the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came to blows on air.

According to reports, BRS leader Gautam Prasad and Congress representative D. Satish were engaged in a heated argument during the debate on a local Telugu YouTube news channel. The discussion, centered around developmental works in Telangana, quickly spiraled out of control.

In the viral video circulating on social media, Congress leader Satish is seen raising his hand at Gautam Prasad, prompting the BRS leader to rise from his seat and physically push Satish. The situation escalated rapidly, turning into a fistfight as the two exchanged blows.

The altercation reportedly began when Satish praised the developmental efforts of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. As Gautam Prasad attempted to counter his claims and allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Chief Minister, Satish reacted by gesturing aggressively—leading to the scuffle.

Despite repeated attempts by the anchor to de-escalate the situation, both leaders continued to argue and physically confront each other.

The incident took place just a day after BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) appeared for a public debate in response to a challenge issued by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), KTR said: “Telangana CM challenged me to a public debate on farmer welfare. After giving 72 hours of advance notice, I waited for an hour. He was a no-show! Why challenge when you don’t have the courage to debate, Mr. Revanth Reddy?”

Several BRS leaders had gathered at the Press Club in Hyderabad, expecting that if not the Chief Minister, at least a senior Congress leader would show up for the debate.