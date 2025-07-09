National Survey Reveals Poor Math Skills Among Indian School Students

A recent Union Ministry national survey has put into the limelight the much-affecting issue in the Indian education scenario: the plight of school-going students with elementary mathematics skills. The report is worrying, with a good percentage of the students unable to show competency in basic mathematical functions.

The State of Math Education in India

The survey underlines the following worrisome statistics:

45% of third-grade students are not good at even simple arithmetic operations such as addition and subtraction.

Only 53% of 10th-grade students have the ability to solve simple mathematics problems, including those involving tables or simple calculations.

Fewer than half of the students in higher classes exhibit the desired level of comprehension in mathematics.

Expert Concerns and Recommendations

Experts have shown great concern regarding the situation, noting that there is a need to take action at an early stage to enhance fundamental education and student performance in mathematics. They point out that mathematical literacy should be made a priority in the national education policy in order to guarantee long-term success in academia and critical thinking among students.

A Priority for National Education Strategy

The report highlights the necessity of solving the math skills crisis among Indian schools. By making mathematical literacy a priority and offering special support, officials can enable students to gain a solid foundation in mathematics and acquire analytical skills to succeed in the future.

Important Points

Math skills crisis : A large percentage of Indian students lack basic math skills.

: A large percentage of Indian students lack basic math skills. Emergency intervention : Experts highlight the importance of urgent action to fortify basic education and enhance student performance in mathematics.

: Experts highlight the importance of urgent action to fortify basic education and enhance student performance in mathematics. Mathematical literacy as a priority: Authorities indicate that mathematical literacy should be prioritized in the national education agenda.

