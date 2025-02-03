J&K Police files charge sheet against 7 under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act

Srinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Monday filed a charge sheet against 7 terror associates in the court under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Officials said that the police in Srinagar district filed a charge sheet against seven terror associates under the UAPA in the court in Srinagar on Monday.

A police statement also said that the charge sheet pertains to FIR number 31/2024, registered at Police Station Khanyar, under Sections 13, 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the UAPA along with Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

“A total of eight accused were involved in the case, including a Pakistani terrorist operating under the code name Usman, who was killed in a police encounter.

“Charges have been formally filed against seven persons for their involvement in various terror related activities while an abate challan has been submitted in connection with the deceased Pakistani terrorist.

“J&K Police remains committed to combat terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of our people”, the statement said.

Continuing its action against terrorists, their over ground workers, sympathisers, drug smugglers etc, the police on Sunday booked a fraudster, who had taken bribe from a suspect for getting his mobile phone released from the police.

In the years those went by, fraudsters, smugglers and petty thieves have been exploiting the turbulent situation to extract money from the common Kashmiris either by feigning as agents of the security forces or as associates of the terrorists.

Authorities also sealed dental clinics in Pulwama district yesterday that were operating without proper authorisation and under most unhygienic conditions.

There are reports in local newspapers suggesting that even the banned psychotropic drug, heroin is being supplied to addicts in the Valley and samples of such psychotropic substances seized by police have tested as adulterated.

Parents have been advised through local media and with the help of religious preachers to keep a close eye on their children, who are being lured with drugs by anti-social and anti-national elements to push them into terrorism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.