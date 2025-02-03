Shamita Shetty is 'blazing into 46 like a boss'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty is embracing her 46th birthday with unapologetic confidence and style.

The actress recently shared an empowering video of herself running, accompanied by an inspiring caption that reflects her bold attitude toward aging. The video shows Shamita running with full energy, exuding strength and vitality, proving that age is just a number for her.

In the clip, the ‘Mohabbatein’ star is seen effortlessly sprinting on a track, leaving her competitors behind as she emerges as the first to cross the finish line. For the caption, Shetty, who turned 46 yesterday, wrote, “Blazing into 46 like a boss! Age? Just a number. Rules? Meant to be rewritten. 46 is the new 26—catch me if you can!.”

Shamita celebrated her birthday with her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra, brother-in-law Raj Kundra, and her close friends. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress posted a video of Shamita cutting the cake on her Instagram stories. What grabbed everyone’s attention was the playful banter between Shamita and her friends, who jokingly teased her about wearing a neon-colored, revealing dress.

As Shamita cut her birthday cake, she was seen placing her hand over her cleavage, with her friends laughing in the background, saying, "Happy birthday to Shamita, too much cleavage showing."

Wishing her sister, Shilpa shared a heartwarming video that highlighted their special moments together. The clip featured cherished memories, from their childhood to Shamita bonding with Shilpa’s daughter. It beautifully showcased the deep love and strong bond between the two sisters.

For the caption, the ‘Hungama 2’ actress wrote, “Happy Birthdaaaayyyy to the one who shares my DNA and my secrets! As you blow out the candles, may all your dreams and aspirations come true. We love you more than you could ever know, my Tunki—always and forever. Whatever happens, I got your back!”

Raj Kundra also shared a couple of videos from Shamita’s birthday celebrations on his Instagram stories. The businessman also posted a hilarious video of Shamita playing a guitar and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest sister. May my badly sung words come true soon! Eligible bachelor, please apply via my DMs. Shamita, your six-pack images directly.”

