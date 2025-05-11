J&K L-G pays homage to BSF braveheart

Jammu, May 11 (IANS) J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Sunday, laid a wreath and paid homage to BSF braveheart, Sub-Inspector, Mohammad Imteyaz, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland.

"Sub Inspector Mohammad Imteyaz was martyred during unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in R.S. Pura area, Jammu. I salute the supreme sacrifice of our BSF braveheart Sub Inspector Mohammad Imteya. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief," the Lieutenant Governor said in a statement.

"DG BSF and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub-Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on May 10, during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area, Jammu. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time," BSF said in a statement.

BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz was killed and seven others were injured in Pakistani firing along the International Border in Jammu on Saturday.

Notably, the Border Security Force (BSF) secures approximately 3,323 km of the India-Pakistan border, spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Following the understanding on ceasefire by India and Pakistan, there was calm on Sunday on the international border and the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of displaced residents of border villages are preparing to move back to their homes.

Security forces have asked the border residents to wait for some time till the unexploded shells fired by Pakistan are defused and these areas are declared safe for the return of border dwellers.

Huge loss of human lives and colossal damage to infrastructure occurred due to the indiscriminate shelling of civilian facilities by Pakistan.

While precious lives were lost, massive damage to infrastructure took place in Uri, Kupwara, Poonch and Rajouri districts due to Pakistan's mortar shelling on civilian facilities. This forced hundreds of border residents to abandon their homes, livestock and agricultural fields and run for life to safer locations.

