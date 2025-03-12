Jharkhand eases excise constable recruitment rules, reduces race distance

Ranchi, March 12 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has amended the physical eligibility test criteria for excise constable recruitment, reducing the required race distance. Candidates will now have to complete a 1,600-metre race in six minutes instead of the earlier 10 km run.

The change comes in the wake of public outrage following the death of 19 candidates during last year’s constable recruitment race. The decision to amend the rule was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday.

The Cabinet approved a total of 31 proposals which included an amendment to the Mineral Bearing Land Cess Act, 2024 increasing the cess rate on minerals.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, while informing about the decision, stated that Jharkhand’s cess rate is lower compared to other mineral-rich states, prompting the revision.

The Jharkhand Cabinet approved a proposal to classify storms and heat waves as disasters.

This designation enables the government to implement disaster control measures and provide compensation to affected individuals under disaster relief provisions.

The Additional Judicial Commissioner-1 court in Ranchi has been designated as a special court to handle cases related to cheating in competitive examinations.

The Cabinet also amended the rule requiring doctors who complete their post-graduation from Jharkhand medical colleges to serve in government roles for three years.

Changes were made to the rules governing the selection process for Sevika Sahayika (female assistants under government welfare schemes).

Approval was granted to install a nine-foot statue of tribal icon Lord Birsa Munda at the Birsa Munda Biological Park in Ormanjhi, Ranchi. The project will cost Rs 25 lakh.

The Cabinet approved the appointment of L. Khiangte as the Chairman of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

The mining lease of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited for 133.473 acres of the Sikni Coal Block in Latehar district was extended.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.