Amber Midthunder says ‘Novocaine’ co-star Jack Quaid never gives a ‘bad take’ for scenes

Los Angeles, March 12 (IANS) Actress Amber Midthunder has lavished praise on her co-star Jack Quaid, with whom she shares the screen in ‘Novocaine’. The actress lauded his ability to get the tone and pitch of the character right, as she said that all his takes are top-notch.

‘Novocaine’ is an action-packed thriller, and promises high-stakes showdowns, explosive sequences, and a gripping storyline that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Talking about Jack, Amber said, “He's amazing. I don't think I ever saw Jack do one bad take! He’s an incredible actor. When we started with some of the big scenes, it was nice to feel like I had a great scene partner who was also a great actor and a support system throughout the process”.

She further mentioned, “It means that our action is really exciting and different, but there's also a lot of heart in the movie at the same time. Jack did a phenomenal job of bringing this character to life and marrying, not just the action and the heart, but also the humour”.

Earlier, Jack, who essays the role of Nathan Caine in the film, revealed that his passion for action films is what drew him to this explosive role.

For Quaid, taking on Nathan Caine was a dream come true, especially as a longtime fan of action-packed cinema, especially the fun ones of the 1980s and ‘90s. Talking about his love for action films, he said, “I find these movies so impressive when they're done right, especially if they can make you feel something or elicit a reaction. So what I loved about this movie is that it's very much inspired by older action movies where the focus is on the fun of it all”.

In preparing the actor for the role, the directors provided Quaid with a list of movies to view. The actor shared, “Firstly, Dan and Bobby are two of my favorite people I've ever worked with. Their passion and joy about this entire experience was so infectious, and it created an amazing environment on set”.

Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, ‘Novocaine’ is set to release in India on March 14, 2025 by Paramount Pictures.

