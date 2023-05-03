Jharkhand couple beaten to death over witchcraft suspicion

Ranchi, May 3 (IANS) A couple was thrashed to death on the suspicion of witchcraft following the panchayat's order in Fasla village in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The couple was thrashed to death on Tuesday after the panchayat claimed that the village is getting affected adversely due to their black magic.

The deceased were identified as Sibal Ganjhu and his wife. After getting the information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The panchayat was held on Tuesday night during which the couple was forcedly produced before it and beaten to death on its order.

Senior police officers, who reached the spot, said that such an incident is a blot on society and the guilty will be punished.

On an average, Jharkhand records 60-70 deaths every year over allegations of witchcraft. Over 5,000 cases have been registered with the police since 2015. Since its formation on November 15, 2000, Jharkhand has recorded 1,050 cases in the name of witchcraft and black magic.

