Wanted criminal held in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 3 (IANS) A crime branch unit of the Gurugram Police has arrested a wanted criminal, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said that a bounty of Rs 25,000 had been announced on him by the Gurugram Police.

The police added that accused Salim Khan was involved in half-a-dozen cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act.

According to the police, the accused was arrested by the crime branch team of the Sector-31 unit led by Inspector Kumar from the Marble Market sector-31 area in Gurugram. The police have also recovered three pistols and three live cartridges from his possession.

"The accused was involved in the gangster Ashok Rathi murder case in 2019. On February 5, 2023, the accused along with his accomplice fired several rounds due to a business rivalry in Alipur village. Five accused have already been arrested in this case. The Haryana police fixed a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his arrest," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

The accused will be taken on police remand for further information, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.