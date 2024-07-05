Jay Shah thanks PM Modi for supporting World Champions ‘through ups and downs’

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s vision and support have played a huge role in Team India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Following the team’s meeting with the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on Thursday, Jay Shah thanked PM Modi for his support.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet and interact with the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji at his official residence upon our arrival from Barbados. Prime Minister Sir has stood by #TeamIndia through ups and downs and has always encouraged the team to give its best

irrespective of the result. We are glad that the World Cup victory has brought a wave of euphoria across the country and filled every Indian with a sense of pride,” read the post by Jay Shah on Instagram.

Shah played a pivotal part in helping the team reach the country after the Champions were left stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The squad, alongside the support staff and several Indian journalists, returned to the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the team rushed to the airport and went to Mumbai for the open-top bus parade and the presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.