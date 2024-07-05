Aha's Telugu Indian Idol season 3 enters crucial voting stage; voting begins this weekend

Hyderabad: Aha Original Telugu Indian Idol Season 3, which commenced on June 14, 2024, has now entered the crucial voting phase. Over the past three weeks, viewers have been captivated by six thrilling episodes featuring exceptional talent from across the country.

The competition has intensified from this week as the season enters the crucial voting phase. One contestant will be eliminated every week based on public voting from the coming week, with wild card entries adding suspense in the final weeks. The remaining 5-6 finalists will vie for the coveted title in the upcoming grand finale.

The ultimate decision now rests with the audience, who can cast their votes through the Aha app. To support your favorite contestant, download the Aha app, navigate to the Telugu Indian Idol section, and cast your vote.

The public can also vote by giving missed calls to the designated numbers for each contestant. Voting lines are open from Friday 7 p.m. until Sunday 7 a.m. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make your voice heard!

The auditions for this season drew an overwhelming response, with more than 15,000 aspiring singers showcasing their skills to earn a coveted spot among the top 12 finalists.

Among these finalists are talented individuals like Bharat Raj, Keerthana, Keshav Ram, Hari Priya, Sri Keerthi, Naseerudin, Skanda, Duvvuri Sridhruthi, Rajani Sree, Sai Vallabha, Khushal Sharma, and Anirudh Suswaram. These contestants stood out from the initial auditions held in the USA and Hyderabad starting May 4, impressing judges SS Thaman, Karthik, and Geeta Madhuri with their exceptional performances.

The six contestants were awarded Golden Mics, while the remaining six received Golden Tickets, setting the stage for an exhilarating journey towards becoming the Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 winner.

Contestants who received the Golden Mic have advanced directly to the next round of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3. Meanwhile, those awarded the Golden Ticket performed again to secure approval from the judges for a place in the competition.

Golden Mic recipients:

1. Skanda

2. Haripriya

3. Sri Keerthi

4. Keshav Ram

5. Sai Vallabha

6. Anirudh Suswaram

Golden Ticket recipients:

1. L Keerthana

2. Bharat Raj

3. Rajani Sree Poornima

4. Nazeeruddin Shaik

5. Khushal Sharma

6. Duvvuri Sridhruthi

Catch all the action of Telugu Indian Idol Season 3 exclusively on Aha, airing every Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.