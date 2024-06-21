Japan’s Takeda allows Sun Pharma, Cipla to market gastro drug in India

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical gave India's Sun Pharmaceutical and Cipla the rights to commercialise the gastrointestinal drug Vonoprazan in the country.

The drug, which is sold in the form of tablets under the brand name 'Voltapraz', blocks a key step in the production of stomach acid, Sun Pharma said on Friday.

Takeda has granted both drugmakers non-exclusive patent licensing rights for the drug.

Cipla and Sun Pharma will independently commercialise the drug in India under their respective brands.

Vonoprazan (oral tablets) is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), used for the treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

Vonoprazan is also used in treating disorders such as erosive oesophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, peptic ulcer, gastro-oesophageal reflux, reflux oesophagitis and Helicobacter pylori eradication, according to a Cipla statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.