Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 celebration begins with padyatra; spreading awareness on affordable medicines

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) The celebration of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 commenced with great enthusiasm, marked by a padyatra (awareness walk) on Saturday, in Nalasopara East, Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The padyatra was flagged off by Rinku Vishwakarma, Vice President of Vasai-Virar District Traders' Association (BJP), in front of Anmol Bakery on Achole Road.

A large number of people participated in the event, holding banners and posters promoting the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which provide quality medicines at 50-80 per cent lower prices than branded alternatives.

The Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMBJP) aims to ensure that affordable and high-quality medicines reach the economically weaker sections of society. In line with this, Jan Aushadhi Week (March 1-7) is being observed to create awareness about these government-run pharmacies.

Speaking at the event, Rinku Vishwakarma said, "From March 1 to March 7, Jan Aushadhi Diwas is being celebrated. As part of this, our party workers have organised this padyatra to spread awareness about the initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This scheme is benefiting countless people by making essential medicines accessible at low prices, ensuring affordable healthcare for all."

Dheeraj Kumar, a Jan Aushadhi Kendra operator, also highlighted the significance of the initiative, stating, "Jan Aushadhi Diwas is being celebrated as part of the central government’s scheme to provide low-cost medicines. The availability of such affordable medicines is benefiting everyone, making healthcare more accessible."

Meanwhile, Rohit Mishra, one of the organisers of the padyatra, emphasised, "Today's padyatra is part of the Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations. I am participating in it to raise awareness about this initiative. People should actively support Jan Aushadhi Kendras as they offer high-quality medicines at significantly lower prices, making treatment more affordable."

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda officially inaugurated Jan Aushadhi Week by flagging off the ‘Jan Aushadhi Rath’ in Delhi-NCR. This mobile awareness campaign will travel across various regions, educating people about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Addressing the gathering, J.P. Nadda stated, "The Jan Aushadhi Rath will travel across different areas of Delhi-NCR, informing people about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendras. These centres provide generic medicines at significantly lower costs, ensuring that quality healthcare remains affordable for all sections of society."

The Jan Aushadhi Yojana continues to play a crucial role in making essential medicines affordable, thereby reducing healthcare expenses for millions of Indians.

The awareness campaigns and celebrations during Jan Aushadhi Week further reinforce the government’s commitment to accessible and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.