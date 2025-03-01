MotoGP: Marc Marquez makes dream Ducati debut with sprint win in Thailand

Burriram, March 1 (IANS) Marc Marquez made a dream debut for the factory Ducati team by storming to victory in the sprint race at the season-opening Thai MotoGP on Saturday. The six-time world champion started from pole position and never relinquished his lead, delivering a statement win in the 13-lap sprint at a sweltering Buriram.

“It was a perfect Saturday,” said Marquez as quoted by MotoGP. “The feeling is great with the bike. Happy to start my new journey with Ducati this way. Let’s see if we can minimum be on the podium tomorrow but if we can we will fight for the victory.”

Marquez’s younger brother, Alex, secured second place, completing a remarkable 1-2 finish for the siblings, while two-time world champion and Marquez’s factory Ducati teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, finished third. Japanese rookie Ai Ogura impressed on his MotoGP debut, crossing the line in fourth.

Marquez’s commanding performance reinforces the strong form he has displayed all week. He was the fastest in opening practice on Friday before narrowly losing out to his younger brother in the afternoon session. His pre-season with Ducati had already raised expectations, and he is widely tipped to be a strong contender for the world championship, his first since 2019.

The combination of Marquez and Bagnaia has been described as a dream team, but some observers have suggested their rivalry could prove volatile. The duo’s intense competitive nature could lead to high-octane battles throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the start of the new MotoGP season has been overshadowed by the absence of reigning world champion Jorge Martin. The Spaniard suffered fractures to his right hand and left foot in a pre-season testing crash in Malaysia, and his troubles worsened when he endured another training mishap that required additional surgery. As a result, Aprilia confirmed that Martin will miss both the Thai Grand Prix and the subsequent race in Argentina in mid-March.

