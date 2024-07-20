'It was unforgettable experience': Arshdeep labels T20 WC final as favourite match

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India pacer Arshdeep Singh labelled the recent T20 World Cup title triumph as his favourite match of his career. The fast bowler played his first ICC final against South Africa in Barbados and returned with the figures of 2-20 in his four overs as India won the match by six runs in a thrilling clash.

Arshdeep was not part of India's team that played the ODI World Cup final against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium last year. The 25-year-old had not played in the IPL final also but the youngster showed no sign of pressure during the crunch situations and delivered for the team.

He was the highest wicket-taker for India in the tournament with 17 wickets.

"For cricketers, every match is important, but my most favourite has to be the recent World Cup final. Winning the trophy was an unforgettable experience. The atmosphere, the intensity, and the sheer joy of lifting the cup with my teammates made it incredibly special. It is a moment I’ll cherish forever, knowing we made our country proud on such a grand stage," the Punjab pacer told IANS.

In 52 T20Is, Arshdeep holds 79 wickets at an average of 18.40 including the best figures of 5/37. He will travel with the Indian team to Sri Lanka to play three T20Is and three ODIs, starting on July 27.

