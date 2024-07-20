Two killed, 7 missing in rain-triggered disasters in China

Beijing, July 20 (IANS) Two people were killed and seven others went missing in rain-triggered geological disasters in the Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture of southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to local authorities.

Two people were found dead, and the search for others is underway, the local authorities said on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Heavy downpours since July 13 have caused landslides in herding summer pasture settlements, leading to some of the casualties and reports of missing people.

Residents have also reported that contact has been lost with a vehicle carrying five people.

Local authorities have mobilised 150 personnel to search for those reported missing. Relevant government departments have carried out evacuation work, as well as emergency repairs of road, power, communication and water facilities.

