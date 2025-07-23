‘It was time to move on’: Andre Russell bids adieu to international cricket

Kingston, July 23 (IANS) West Indies power hitter Andre Russell bid farewell to international cricket on Wednesday (IST) in the second T20 against Australia at Sabina Park, where the visitors secured a massive eight-wicket victory.

Having confirmed the first two T20I’s of the five-game series will be his last and wanting to play his farewell game in his hometown, Russell walked out to bat when the hosts were 98/5 and raced away to score a vital 36 off 15 deliveries, while smacking six maximums and two boundaries.

The 37-year-old took the time to thank the fans for their support and admitted it was time to move on.

"I just want to say thanks, thanks to the people in the Sabina Park and to the WICB for the opportunity. Just happy to play in front of the home crowd, the result didn't go our way, but I'm just happy to have played so many matches and wish the team the best going forward. Thanks for all the support, I really appreciate it the most," said Russell, who is a two-time world champion, having been a part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup winning squads in 2012 and 2016.

"I remember the two World Cups we won, the flags going high, but at the end of the day - I think it was time to move ahead. We have a good bunch of guys (in the team), Shephard is throwing some punches, and there are the likes of Rutherford, Alzarri and Holder as well. Amazing to finish my career at the Sabina Park, the result didn't go our way, but that's the game of cricket. You've supported us a lot and do keep supporting us going ahead,” he added.

The West Indies allrounder, who was given a guard of honour when he walked out onto the field one last time in Maroon, bids farewell to international cricket having played 85 T20I’s, the format which saw him achieve stardom, in which he scored 1086 runs and claimed 61 wickets.

