It reminds me a lot of Indian Wells: Jil on surface at Mumbai Open

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Former World No. 21 in singles, Jil Teichmann is one of biggest names still in contention in the ongoing Mumbai Open 2025 WTA 125 being played at the iconic CCI Club in Mumbai. Struggling for form over the last two years, Jil dropped down the ranks; however, she is eyeing to make a comeback with a title at the hard courts in Mumbai.

Having won an array of WTA and ITF titles, Jil has played the highest level of tennis all around the world and is impressed with the courts and facilities of the Mumbai Open. Talking about the surface, she stated, “The surface has good quality and is very slow. It reminds me a lot of Indian Wells.”

“The facilities and the club here is very good. The people working have done a great job in keeping the venue clean and organising everything, I have nothing to complain about,” she further added.

This being her first time in India, Jil was extremely excited to play in Mumbai and loved the reception she got. “I've heard very good things about India and I am happy to see that everything is true. The people here are super nice and I feel very welcomed here. I am loving my time here in Mumbai.”

Despite having limited time to train having directly come from the Singapore Open, Jil did well to hit the ground running having won the Round of 16 game against Arianne Hartono in a thrilling 3-set match. Jil summarised her plans ahead well while saying, "My goal is to advance as far as possible in this tournament, break into the top 100, and qualify for the main draws in the Slams".

Jil plays India’s Shrivalli Bhamidipaty next in her singles quarterfinal match on Friday.

