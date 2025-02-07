Sake Sailajanath Meets YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, joins YSRCP in His Presence

Tadepalli, Feb 7: Former APCC President Sake Sailajanath joined the YSR Congress Party in the presence of party president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the YSRCP central office. Along with him, AICC member and former Anantapur DCC President Pratap Reddy joined the party, further strengthening the YSRCP’s leadership in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Sake Sailajanath stated that he joined the YSRCP because he resonated with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s political vision and policies. He criticized the alliance government for adopting anti-people policies and failing to fulfill even a single pre-election promise.

“The ruling coalition neglected public welfare,” he reiterated, and he assured that he would work towards addressing the hardships faced by the people of Rayalaseema.

"Politics should always be for the benefit of the people, not for financial gains," Sailajanath emphasized.

He further hinted at the possibility of more Congress leaders joining YSRCP shortly but refrained from revealing any names. He affirmed his commitment to serving the party and diligently fulfill any responsibility entrusted to him by YS Jagan.

Several senior YSRCP leaders, including MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Vempalli Satish Reddy, Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, Y. Vishweshwar Reddy, Thalari Rangaiah, Merugu Nagarjuna, and other key party members, attended the event.