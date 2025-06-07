IRCTC’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj heritage train tour receives overwhelming response

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a Navratna company under the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, has received an overwhelming response to its newly-launched 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit Train Tour.'

Scheduled to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, on June 9, the heritage tour is already fully booked. A total of 710 passengers have secured their spots across various classes, with 480 bookings in Economy (Sleeper Class), 190 in Comfort (3AC), and 40 in Superior (2AC).

This six-day train journey has been specially curated to showcase the glorious history and grand legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The tour is the result of a collaborative effort between the Government of Maharashtra, Indian Railways, and IRCTC, aiming to provide travellers with an immersive experience that brings to life the heroic saga of the legendary Maratha ruler.

The train will cover historically significant sites such as Raigad Fort, Shivneri Fort, Pratapgad Fort, Panhala Fort, Lal Mahal, Kasba Ganpati Temple, and Shivsrushti, all closely associated with the key events and life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The journey begins with the train departing from CSMT and heading toward Mangaon station on the Konkan Railway network, the nearest access point to Raigad Fort.

Raigad is the site of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation and was his capital. After sightseeing, tourists will travel to Pune for an overnight hotel stay. On the second day, they will visit Lal Mahal, a red palace originally built by Shivaji’s father Shahaji Bhosale in 1630, and later rebuilt in 1984.

Tourists will also see the Kasba Ganpati Temple, believed to have been established by Shivaji’s mother Jijabai, and the historical theme park Shivsrushti, where Shivaji’s life story is presented through 3D visuals and interactive exhibits. Visitors will spend a second night in Pune.

On the third day, the tour continues to Shivneri Fort, Shivaji Maharaj’s birthplace located atop a hill near Junnar and will also visit the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India.

After the visit, tourists return to Pune for overnight rest. On the fourth day, the train will proceed to Satara. From there, travellers will explore Pratapgad Fort, the historic site of the 1659 battle between Shivaji Maharaj and Afzal Khan of the Bijapur Sultanate.

After this visit, the group will leave for Kolhapur.

The final day of the tour begins with the train arriving at Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus in Kolhapur.

Following this, there will be a tour of the iconic Panhala Fort, located in the Sahyadri Hills. This fort has deep historical connections with Shivaji Maharaj, who was held captive there for over 500 days before making a dramatic escape.

Known as the 'Fort of Serpents' due to its winding structure, Panhala is also famous for the legendary bravery of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, Shivaji’s general, during a crucial battle to retain control of the fort.

The tour package includes train travel, comfortable hotel accommodations, all vegetarian meals, transfers and sightseeing via air-conditioned buses, travel insurance, and the assistance of experienced tour escorts.

IRCTC has assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers while providing a culturally enriching and memorable journey.

